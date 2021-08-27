My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Back-to-School Breakfasts

I know that depending upon your country, state, county, and even city, kids may or may not be headed back into in-person school. But whether they’re hitting the streets or back to learning remotely, they will still need a good breakfast to keep them on track during the day. So today, I thought I’d explore some easy, prepare-ahead breakfast ideas we could all enjoy, whether or not we have little ones.

Epilogue: I got thrown a couple of curve balls this week, and just plain forgot to write this post. Therefore, below is a list of articles containing easy breakfasts from which I would have extracted ideas and recipes for the post. I’ll do better tomorrow…

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Back-to-School Breakfasts

  1. janhaltn
    August 27, 2021 at 7:12 am

    Hummm why did they leave out my favorite, a bowl of cereal? Raisin Bran is my current favorite. But, it was fun to look at all of the suggestions. Humm Doubnut for breakfast. Hal

  2. swallowridge2
    August 27, 2021 at 7:32 am

    Southern Living put out a nice list of breakfast recipes that I certainly would enjoy. Thanks for sharing.

