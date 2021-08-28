Repost: Paintlings

9/15/17: Joining the ranks of brilliant painters of miniatures like Lorraine Loots and Elena Limkina and Brooke Rothshank, Julia Las has a talent for capturing animals, the occasional landscape or movie poster, and even her favorite Star Wars characters in diminutive scale. The Ukranian artist reports that she started with miniature watercolors because her office job didn’t afford her enough time for larger-scale pieces, but she found herself loving the small scale best.

“…Every time I create something new, it is a real challenge for me. When I paint, I feel like a jeweler who is cutting a diamond, having no room to make a mistake. I paint with baited breath.”

Though none of her paintings measure more than 3 cm, they’re certainly packed with plenty of adorable details!

Follow Las on Instagram. Prints of her tiny paintings can also be purchased on Etsy.

All images property of Julia Las.