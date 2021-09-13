Lovely Layers

Finnish glass artist Janne Rahunen is a master at a glass blowing technique known as reticello. The reticello technique involves the merging of two cane bubbles (one inside the other). The initially-straight canes are then twisted in opposite directions, creating a net-like patterns. In fact, the Italian term reticello translates to “glass with a small network.” The grid is then accented with tiny, precisely-placed air bubbles. The repeating, reticulated patterns give the pieces fascinating depth and visual interest.
You can follow Janne Rahunen on his website and on Instagram, and Twitter.
September 13, 2021 at 6:57 am
Beautiful work. Glad I got to see it this morning. Hal
September 13, 2021 at 12:12 pm
Good! That’s my goal.
September 13, 2021 at 8:06 am
Interesting. Not much room for a mistake.
September 13, 2021 at 12:13 pm
Boy, is that ever the truth!
September 13, 2021 at 2:19 pm
These pieces are absolutely stunning. I love them all. I want them all.
