Lovely Layers

Janne Rahunen

Finnish glass artist Janne Rahunen is a master at a glass blowing technique known as reticello. The reticello technique involves the merging of two cane bubbles (one inside the other). The initially-straight canes are then twisted in opposite directions, creating a net-like patterns. In fact, the Italian term reticello translates to “glass with a small network.” The grid is then accented with tiny, precisely-placed air bubbles. The repeating, reticulated patterns give the pieces fascinating depth and visual interest.

You can follow Janne Rahunen on his website and on Instagram, and Twitter.