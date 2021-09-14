Beyond by Rachel Goldsmith

Remember the year 2000, when 500 gorgeous, hand-painted cows were placed all over Manhattan to the amusement and entertainment of all who saw them? Well, they’re back! This time, there’s only 50 of the fiberglass bovines, but they’re still just as delightful. The cows will be auctioned off in early October, with all proceeds benefiting one of my favorite non-profits, God’s Love We Deliver.

“God’s Love We Deliver cooks and home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves. To support the health of our clients, we also provide ongoing nutrition assessment, education, and counseling. God’s Love is a non-sectarian organization serving people in need and their children and caregivers. All of our services are provided free to clients and full of love.” – About God’s Love We Deliver

You can encounter the OOAK cows all over New York until September 20.

You can learn more about the new CowParade on their website, you can bid on them through October 7 on the auction website, and if you can’t afford your own cow, you can make a direct donation on the God’s Love We Deliver website. Of course, CowParade is also on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.