Remember the year 2000, when 500 gorgeous, hand-painted cows were placed all over Manhattan to the amusement and entertainment of all who saw them? Well, they’re back! This time, there’s only 50 of the fiberglass bovines, but they’re still just as delightful. The cows will be auctioned off in early October, with all proceeds benefiting one of my favorite non-profits, God’s Love We Deliver.
“God’s Love We Deliver cooks and home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves. To support the health of our clients, we also provide ongoing nutrition assessment, education, and counseling. God’s Love is a non-sectarian organization serving people in need and their children and caregivers. All of our services are provided free to clients and full of love.”– About God’s Love We Deliver
You can encounter the OOAK cows all over New York until September 20.
You can learn more about the new CowParade on their website, you can bid on them through October 7 on the auction website, and if you can’t afford your own cow, you can make a direct donation on the God’s Love We Deliver website. Of course, CowParade is also on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.
September 14, 2021 at 7:37 am
Here in Ocala, the horse capital of the world, there are life-size horses all over the place. Just like the cows in this post. I am also a big Bull Riding fan. Hard to believe how many years it has been but one night they had a bull that had never been rode. There was a large reward. I rider from South America came in to try their hand. Can’t remember the name of the bull or the rider but the rider rode the bull that night and everybody in the back came out. The entire rodeo came to a stop. The owner of the bull did come out and give a check for the amount to the rider. I still remember that night. I in my teen years I worked concessions nightly at that rodeo and other events at the stadium. Hal
September 14, 2021 at 8:04 am
holy cow…
September 14, 2021 at 1:53 pm
Fun! I always enjoy these things, whether they are cows or bison or Oor Wullie or pigs or barons. We have found them to be useful ways to keep the kids wandering through a city because they are on a treasure hunt and meanwhile I enjoy the creativity.
