It might seem a little premature to start thinking about 2022, but that’s not slowing down the Behr paint company. They have named their Color of the Year for 2022, and it’s the exact shade of my childhood bedroom! Welcome to Breezeway, a lovely, minty, seagrass shade of green that’s making me feel all kinds of nostalgic!

You can see more beautiful examples of Breezeway in action on the Behr website.