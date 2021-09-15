My OBT

It might seem a little premature to start thinking about 2022, but that’s not slowing down the Behr paint company. They have named their Color of the Year for 2022, and it’s the exact shade of my childhood bedroom! Welcome to Breezeway, a lovely, minty, seagrass shade of green that’s making me feel all kinds of nostalgic!

You can see more beautiful examples of Breezeway in action on the Behr website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Breezeway

  1. yfaus
    September 15, 2021 at 7:16 am

    Ah what a refreshing hue!

  2. bcparkison
    September 15, 2021 at 7:44 am

    It is pretty….cool and Summer looking.

  3. Violet
    September 15, 2021 at 7:58 am

    Adore it….it’s both neutral and a color at the same time. I’m totally over the cold gray that has dominated interiors for awhile now. You must have felt very relaxed in your childhood bedroom! My bedroom was turquoise and avocado green paisley (matching bedspread/wallpaper/curtains….and matching shag carpet). Such a fashionable, but horrendously ugly, duo of colors in the 70’s.

  4. janhaltn
    September 15, 2021 at 8:22 am

    I like it also. Hal

  5. Kate
    September 15, 2021 at 8:36 am

    Violet I am over the gray as well!
    Love this new color.
    As a somewhat unrelated note I thought some of the Met Gala outfits may have been influenced by some of your Etsomina posts.

