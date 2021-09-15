It might seem a little premature to start thinking about 2022, but that’s not slowing down the Behr paint company. They have named their Color of the Year for 2022, and it’s the exact shade of my childhood bedroom! Welcome to Breezeway, a lovely, minty, seagrass shade of green that’s making me feel all kinds of nostalgic!
You can see more beautiful examples of Breezeway in action on the Behr website.
September 15, 2021 at 7:16 am
Ah what a refreshing hue!
September 15, 2021 at 10:48 am
It truly is! I loved waking up with it as a child.
September 15, 2021 at 7:44 am
It is pretty….cool and Summer looking.
September 15, 2021 at 10:48 am
Yes! It even has a cool and summery name!
September 15, 2021 at 7:58 am
Adore it….it’s both neutral and a color at the same time. I’m totally over the cold gray that has dominated interiors for awhile now. You must have felt very relaxed in your childhood bedroom! My bedroom was turquoise and avocado green paisley (matching bedspread/wallpaper/curtains….and matching shag carpet). Such a fashionable, but horrendously ugly, duo of colors in the 70’s.
September 15, 2021 at 10:51 am
I loved my wall color, but my mother, who was a lovely woman, but not much of a decorator, made curtains and a bedspread out of something very like this, which ruined the coolness and calm of the wall color.
September 15, 2021 at 8:22 am
I like it also. Hal
September 15, 2021 at 10:51 am
It’s a nice color to live with!
September 15, 2021 at 8:36 am
Violet I am over the gray as well!
Love this new color.
As a somewhat unrelated note I thought some of the Met Gala outfits may have been influenced by some of your Etsomina posts.
September 15, 2021 at 10:51 am
LOL. That’s a regular occurrence.
