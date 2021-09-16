Etsomnia™ 322: The Hint of Fail, er, Fall

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Mid-September. It’s hot. It’s steamy. I’m constantly damp, and generally desperate for a puff of air conditioning. And yet… every so often, amidst the searching for a breeze or a bit of shade, comes the teensiest hint of Autumn. Can you feel it? It’s delicious. It’s delightful. But it carries with it a touch of sadness for the impending death of another Summer. So this week, we’re looking at some of the inane, insane, inconceivable, and ingenious Etsy merch inspired by Fall. I can’t help myself. I love the season, but I loathe the stuff.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Well, this is just adorable! By GORDONLLC

Apparently, Fall inspires people to overindulge in more than just pumpkin!

I admit it! I’m a basic bitch, and I love pumpkin spice lattes! By LunarLandings

“Cycles of Change” Painting which references the changes in seasons. And menstrual cycles. Because Etsy.

If you rub this ring while chanting the words “Pumpkin Spice,” a skinny white girl in yoga pants and a poncho will magically appear and enthusiastically tell you all the (predictable) reasons she loves Fall.

Now this is funny! By PiercedNPretty

Granny pumpkin. Again, I admire the skill while wanting to stay as far away as humanly possible from the results.

My mother used to dress me in hideous prints like this, which is probably why I despise every one of these colors.

You could put a Hocus Pocus reference on any old thing, and I’d buy it! By CustomgiftAD

It’s Autumn. Time to take out your singer/songwriter Jack White reborn doll!