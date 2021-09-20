Repost: Unsquare Dance

11/11/15: This week’s musical obsession is a little frustrating for me. Usually, I put new music in my walking playlist and it’s the soundtrack to my commute for a few days. This week, however, the music’s time signature is so bizarre, I’m afraid if I try to walk to it, I’ll break something. That is not even really a joke. This is Dave Brubeck’s classic “Unsquare Dance,” and it’s not for the weak of ankle. I have no idea who these adorable creatures are skipping around to it, but they’re killing it!

And here’s some super-cool cats with a more modern take inspired by the same piece by Brubeck.