Repost: Unsquare Dance

11/11/15: This week’s musical obsession is a little frustrating for me. Usually, I put new music in my walking playlist and it’s the soundtrack to my commute for a few days. This week, however, the music’s time signature is so bizarre, I’m afraid if I try to walk to it, I’ll break something. That is not even really a joke. This is Dave Brubeck’s classic “Unsquare Dance,” and it’s not for the weak of ankle. I have no idea who these adorable creatures are skipping around to it, but they’re killing it!
And here’s some super-cool cats with a more modern take inspired by the same piece by Brubeck.
September 20, 2021 at 7:20 am
I love tapdancing so that second one was wonderful. It also reminded me of what West Side Story would have been like if Dave Brubeck wrote the music.
September 20, 2021 at 9:44 am
What a cool idea! That’s going to be in my head for the rest of the day…
September 20, 2021 at 8:48 am
The second one is superb. I loved every aspect of it from that woman’s expression directly into the camera to the set and lighting. Great picks!
September 20, 2021 at 9:45 am
They’re such fun videos!
September 20, 2021 at 9:57 am
In my younger days….lol
