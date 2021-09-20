My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Unsquare Dance

by 5 Comments

Stewart Maclennan

Stewart Maclennan

11/11/15: This week’s musical obsession is a little frustrating for me. Usually, I put new music in my walking playlist and it’s the soundtrack to my commute for a few days. This week, however, the music’s time signature is so bizarre, I’m afraid if I try to walk to it, I’ll break something. That is not even really a joke. This is Dave Brubeck’s classic “Unsquare Dance,” and it’s not for the weak of ankle. I have no idea who these adorable creatures are skipping around to it, but they’re killing it!

And here’s some super-cool cats with a more modern take inspired by the same piece by Brubeck.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Repost: Unsquare Dance

Leave a comment

  1. lois
    September 20, 2021 at 7:20 am

    I love tapdancing so that second one was wonderful. It also reminded me of what West Side Story would have been like if Dave Brubeck wrote the music.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Safar Fiertze
    September 20, 2021 at 8:48 am

    The second one is superb. I loved every aspect of it from that woman’s expression directly into the camera to the set and lighting. Great picks!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    September 20, 2021 at 9:57 am

    In my younger days….lol

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.