Repost: Baby Love?

8/13/16: I have never been one of those people who gets a case of the squees every time I see a baby picture. Sure, they’re cute (mostly) and soft and their heads smell like the fountain of youth, and the ones I love definitely own me, hook, line, and sinker (and they know it). But generally speaking, I think babies are kind of jerks. They’re moody, they’re sticky, they’re messy, and they cannot be reasoned with. They’re like your worst roommate except they will never, ever pay rent. Turns out I’m not the only one who thinks babies aren’t that great.
I really do not spend a ton of time on Twitter. Everything I publish on the blog auto posts on Twitter every day (@My_OBT), but the format doesn’t really speak to me in the way that some other social media sites do. That is until I saw the tweet above and a few of those below. These are tweets about babies either by parents or by those who are grateful NOT to be parents. They are so laugh-out-loud funny, they inspired me to wander through the Twitter-verse on a search for further examples of baby bashing*. I had an absolute blast!
*Not literally. Please call off the authorities.
September 25, 2021 at 6:50 am
haha! These speak to me… We took a poll at work once: Babies or puppies? Puppies won by a landslide.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 25, 2021 at 11:01 am
YES, all of them are super great. At 81 years of age and living out in the woods, I have not seen a real baby in years but I sure did enjoy the post today. Yes, there have probably been some in Walmart, I just didn’t notice them. They were not on my shopping list. I really have NO idea – which is easier to potty train – Baby or Puppy? Again, I have no idea Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 25, 2021 at 11:23 am
Cats are the way to go, Hal. They litter box train in a snap! 😉😊
LikeLike