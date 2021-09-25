Repost: Baby Love?

8/13/16: I have never been one of those people who gets a case of the squees every time I see a baby picture. Sure, they’re cute (mostly) and soft and their heads smell like the fountain of youth, and the ones I love definitely own me, hook, line, and sinker (and they know it). But generally speaking, I think babies are kind of jerks. They’re moody, they’re sticky, they’re messy, and they cannot be reasoned with. They’re like your worst roommate except they will never, ever pay rent. Turns out I’m not the only one who thinks babies aren’t that great.

I really do not spend a ton of time on Twitter. Everything I publish on the blog auto posts on Twitter every day (@My_OBT), but the format doesn’t really speak to me in the way that some other social media sites do. That is until I saw the tweet above and a few of those below. These are tweets about babies either by parents or by those who are grateful NOT to be parents. They are so laugh-out-loud funny, they inspired me to wander through the Twitter-verse on a search for further examples of baby bashing*. I had an absolute blast!

*Not literally. Please call off the authorities.