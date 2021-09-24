Repost: Chowing Down

11/20/16: Manchester-based artist/freelance graphic designer/illustrator Stanley Chow is an absolute magician when it comes to caricatures of famous people. His pieces have exactly the right amount of detail without ever giving us more than we need. His illustrations plow gleefully through all kinds of popular figures including movie characters, musicians, Disney princesses, actors, TV personalities, politicians, and his real passion, soccer (that’s football to the rest of the world) players.

Chow’s prints and greeting cards can be purchased on Big Cartel. I find myself going back to examine them over and over, marveling at how he manages to boil each icon’s featured down to just a few simple shapes. I hope you are as entertained by these fantastic, understated pieces as I am!

All images are the property of Stanley Chow.