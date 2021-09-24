My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Chowing Down

Stan Chow

11/20/16: Manchester-based artist/freelance graphic designer/illustrator Stanley Chow is an absolute magician when it comes to caricatures of famous people. His pieces have exactly the right amount of detail without ever giving us more than we need. His illustrations plow gleefully through all kinds of popular figures including movie characters, musicians, Disney princesses, actors, TV personalities, politicians, and his real passion, soccer (that’s football to the rest of the world) players.

Chow’s prints and greeting cards can be purchased on Big Cartel. I find myself going back to examine them over and over, marveling at how he manages to boil each icon’s featured down to just a few simple shapes. I hope you are as entertained by these fantastic, understated pieces as I am!

All images are the property of Stanley Chow.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Repost: Chowing Down

Leave a comment

  1. Dave Williams
    September 24, 2021 at 8:11 am

    These are done in a really neat style 🙂

  2. Anthony
    September 24, 2021 at 8:11 am

    A number of those would look good on my walls…..probably have to go with Superman.

  4. janhaltn
    September 24, 2021 at 10:43 am

    WOW — I knew who they were on a ot of them. Had no idea on a few. Great Poster art. Enjoyed all of them – Hal

