Repost: Etsomnia™ Volume 66: Eighties Forever!

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. the surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.)
11/19/15: Compiling my list of Etsy holiday gifts for Monday’s gift guide, I had a really great time wading through all the vintage stuff. The eighties items in particular gave me the warm-and-fuzzies, even the bad stuff!
I know Etsomnia is known for its snark, but I have to admit that my search for items to include mostly made me go “awwww” and “ooooh” rather than “ewwww.” Anyone who has a problem with that can eat my shorts!
Now this is MY ’80s! Everyone who was anyone had their own customized (read: mutilated) biker jacket. I still have (and wear) mine (to the chagrin of my grown daughters, who would very much like to get their paws on it). By ImprovGoods
Once, in the ’80s, I stayed in a guestroom that looked just like this thing. I still bear the emotional scars. By HeartKeyologie
The ’80s answer to a power suit, this is the most quintessential ’80s garment ever made. I can’t help it. I think it’s rad. By RockinRobinsEtsy
It might be more subtle to stick one of the actual New Kids in your hair. Certainly he would weigh less
September 23, 2021 at 8:00 am
I must habe been totaly out of it . Have no remembrance of these styles.
September 23, 2021 at 10:00 am
YES, I remember the 80’s. probably the best years of my long life. The 60’s were great also. Because Frank Sinatra smoked in a movie I started smoking also. We had NO idea they were dangerous or would hurt us. I was than and I am today a huge Frank Sinatra fan. Kim Novak also. So many great memories of the old days. Hal
