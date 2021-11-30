My OBT

Out of the Darkness

Rita Synnøve Sharma

Self-taught Norwegian makeup artist Rita Synnøve Sharma is like a walking advertisement for the power of YouTube. I’ll let her tell you:

“My makeup art journey has a very dark start. I struggled with eating disorders throughout my teenage years and the beginning of my 20s. And to distract myself from the ugly truth, I started exploring makeup. I’ve always loved to draw, so in a way, makeup was just another canvas to draw/paint on. I could sit for hours watching YouTube videos and practicing this body art in front of the mirror. Makeup became my safe space, where I could hide from the world and only focus on creative ideas. Makeup helped with my eating disorders and opened a whole new world for me.”

Sharma decided to enter the Nordic Face Awards less than a year after she’d started playing with makeup. In her first competition in 2017, she made it to the finals, and in 2018, she won the grand prize! I’m especially taken with how she has perfected her glow-in-the-dark looks using UV paint, light, and creative use of highlighting to give even daylight looks the illusion of glowing from within.

You can see all the mind-boggling work by Rita Synnøve Sharma on Instagram and YouTube.

  1. swallowridge2
    November 30, 2021 at 6:20 am

    What a talented and amazing artist! I’m definitely following her insta!

  2. janhaltn
    November 30, 2021 at 7:23 am

    I am home. Had a wonderful time with my family. Now to this post, I actually like a couple of them — Hal

