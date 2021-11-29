Mermaid Tears From Nova Scotia

I’m sure I’ve mentioned our fondness for beach glass. On her daily beach walks, Beloved comes across quite a bit of the stuff; she has positively filled our house with beautiful well-worn nuggets the colors of the sea and sky. So when my Instagram feed started to deliver gorgeous beach glass from some place called Cape Breton Island, I had to do a little research. Turns out it’s in Nova Scotia, someplace we’ve always meant to visit. Score!

Cape Breton Island is a rugged spot known for its coastal drive, its Celtic traditions, and its beautiful, beautiful beach glass. The island is located at Nova Scotia’s north east corner, next to Prince Edward Island. It’s half in the Gulf of St. Lawrence and half in the Atlantic, and the combination seems to produce a magical array of beach glass colors. Thanks to Instagram, I have also discovered that PEI has an annual sea glass festival. That’s definitely something we need to check out!

You can learn more about Cape Breton Island on the tourism website, you can learn more about the Mermaid Tears Seaglass Festival on their website, and you can follow #capebretonseaglass on Instagram.