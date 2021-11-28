Repost: Stuart Little is Jealous

5/19/15: Poor Stuart Little. Sure, he could drive, but these little guys can fly!

While these fanciful butterfly/mouse hybrids are Lisa Ericson‘s most adorable hybrids, they’re not her first. Her art is refreshingly inventive, yet very accessible. After some hunting, I managed to turn up a quick bio of the artist on her publisher’s website. It further enamored me of her.

“Lisa Ericson has been an artist since childhood and now makes her living as an illustrator and graphic designer. She learned to draw feathered friends and other fantastic fowl at Yale University. She herself is perfectly ordinary, but she doesn’t mind hanging out with people who are a bit strange, like her little sister, Nora.”

So that happened. Anyway, I wouldn’t hate living in a world where mice had beautiful butterfly wings. Would you?