Repost: McMansions on Parade

10/8/16: Mini history lesson: During Ronald Reagan’s administration, he signed the Garn–St Germain Depository Institutions Act of 1982, which act allowed – nay, encouraged – banks to issue adjustable-rate mortgages, contributing to the willy-nilly construction of stupid built-on-the-cheap houses that shouldn’t exist. The terrible taste exhibited in these houses is the gleeful subject of the blog “Worst of McMansions,” an informative, beautifully-illustrated snark-fest of terrible real estate for sale. Unlike most critical websites, however, this one takes the time to explain and illustrate the correct way to do things before poking fun at the parade of terribles. Educational AND witty! What could be better?

And if you, like me, enjoy geeking out on architecture, here‘s a very handy visual guide to house style I found linked on WMM. The graphics are so good, I think they should be sold as flash cards for aspiring realtors.

You can follow McMansion Hell on their website and on Instagram.