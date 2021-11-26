Playing With Your Food

Laleh Mohmedi

Today is a little nuts, so I’m mostly going to let this very talented artist tell you about herself! I promise to be back at the writing desk on Monday. Happy weekend, everyone!

“My name is Laleh and I am 35. I have a son Jacob (6) and a daughter Charlie (19 months old). In May 2015, I turned my son’s spelt pancakes into a lion for a bit of fun and he loved it! Every few days he would ask if I could make him a character from a movie, book or toy that he had seen. Jacob and I would get creative in the kitchen and discuss the ingredients that we were using and the benefits. For example, when he was 3, we would talk about how Kale was a superfood. He would ask why, and I would say ‘because superheroes love eating it’ – that was a winner for him!”

Mohmedi started posting photos of her creations on Instagram – who wouldn’t? – and of course her darling creations caught on. And she only uses fresh produce and without refined sugar or preservatives. Her food art is all dyed using vegetables and natural powders. The artist has done collaborations with some real giants in the entertainment industry including Disney, Nickelodeon, Universal Pictures, and 20th Century Fox.You can see all of Laleh Mohmedi’s amazing food art on Jacob’s Food Diaries on Instagram and TikTok.