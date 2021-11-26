Playing With Your Food

Today is a little nuts, so I’m mostly going to let this very talented artist tell you about herself! I promise to be back at the writing desk on Monday. Happy weekend, everyone!
“My name is Laleh and I am 35. I have a son Jacob (6) and a daughter Charlie (19 months old). In May 2015, I turned my son’s spelt pancakes into a lion for a bit of fun and he loved it! Every few days he would ask if I could make him a character from a movie, book or toy that he had seen. Jacob and I would get creative in the kitchen and discuss the ingredients that we were using and the benefits. For example, when he was 3, we would talk about how Kale was a superfood. He would ask why, and I would say ‘because superheroes love eating it’ – that was a winner for him!”
Mohmedi started posting photos of her creations on Instagram – who wouldn’t? – and of course her darling creations caught on. And she only uses fresh produce and without refined sugar or preservatives. Her food art is all dyed using vegetables and natural powders. The artist has done collaborations with some real giants in the entertainment industry including Disney, Nickelodeon, Universal Pictures, and 20th Century Fox.You can see all of Laleh Mohmedi’s amazing food art on Jacob’s Food Diaries on Instagram and TikTok.
November 26, 2021 at 8:18 am
Imagine opening your lunchbox at school to a My Little Pony sandwich?! Coolest kid ever!!
November 26, 2021 at 8:56 am
I wonder if they are eaten .
November 26, 2021 at 10:04 am
It is amazing at what some of these artist can come up with. I totally enjoyed all of them — Hal
November 26, 2021 at 11:41 am
She is incredibly talented and I admire her ability to pick the perfect ingredients for her edible sculptures. The Kermit melon and Carl bagel are my favourites. I don’t think I have the dedication to parenthood required to make fancy munchies for my kids. I have friends who make amazing bento box lunches for their offspring and I just could not be arsed. However, as a preschool teacher, I often look at the absolute junk my students have in their packed lunch boxes and that makes me feel so much better about what I fed my kids.
