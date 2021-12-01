My OBT

Christmas With The Petersens

It’s December, so since holiday music is going to be coming at me from every quarter anyway, I thought I’d get out ahead of it this year!

In February, I wrote about The Petersens, a bluegrass family group from Branson. Today, I thought it would be nice to listen to their Christmas recordings. It’s a little different take on holiday music than I’m used to, but they are such impeccable musicians, they make it all work. Instead of sounding hokey or gimmicky, their arrangements of familiar Christmas carols sound like they were always meant to be played just this way.

Enjoy! You can follow The Petersens on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. If you let the video below play, it should run through the entire Christmas song playlist.

  1. janhaltn
    December 1, 2021 at 8:16 am

    Enjoyed the music. The instruments were so loud it was hard for this old man to hear the signing. I don”t care what anybody thinks but Christmas doesn’t start until after Thanksgiving. Hal

