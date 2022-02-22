Laser Lovelies

I am in love with these impossibly intricate laser-cut layered paper sculptures by Ibbini Studio. Based in Abu Dhabi, artists Julia Ibbini and computer genius Stephane Noyer have been working on these gorgeous compositions covered with fines, leaves, flowers, shells, Fibonacci spirals, and other shapes found in nature. I think they’re just magnificent!
Though the pair have been collaborating for about five years, their techniques really moved to the next level during the pandemic.
“My practice focuses a great deal on exploring the boundaries of what is possible with the materials and techniques used. In 2021, there was a significant jump in the complexity and technology we were working with, and I think the pieces produced over this period very much reflect that.”– Julia Ibbini
I find it fascinating how many artists and creative people used all that time at home to refine and evolve their craft!
You can see more of the wonderful work produced by Ibbini Studio on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.
Another post that I want to give it a 10 and not just a five. Love all of them — Hal
Thank you! These pieces are truly exceptional!
Wow! Just amazing work.
Gorgeous – absolute eye candy!
Wow! These are an absolute marvel.
