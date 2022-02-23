The Marvelous Flipbook Machine

New York-based artist J.C. Fontanive creates gorgeous illustrations of colorful birds, moths, and butterflies, which he then turns into automated flipbooks like nothing I’ve ever seen. It may kind of resemble a diner napkin dispenser, but what this thing dispenses is far better than napkins. Inspired by pre-cinema optical devices, the artist invented his flipbook machine while studying at the Royal College of Art back in 2004 and his creations have been flying around ever since.
I am especially fascinated by the way the whirring of the cards creates a susurration similar to that of real fluttering wings, making it seem like the creatures are really in the machine.
“Flipping pages make these handmade sculptures live in real sound and space. Creatures flit and flicker by to awaken the poetry of movement and inspire through nature and invention.”– J.C. Fontanive
You can learn more about J.C. Fontanive’s process and see all of his wonderful work on his website and on Instagram, and you can see his fantastical creations in motion on Vimeo and YouTube.
February 23, 2022 at 8:42 am
They reminded me of the old days. This is how or similar to what Disney did a very long time ago. Yes, I enjoyed seeing them this morning. Hal
LikeLiked by 2 people
February 23, 2022 at 9:07 am
I did a post a million years ago about the old days of Disney animation. I should dig it up!
LikeLiked by 2 people
February 23, 2022 at 9:09 am
Found it! https://myonebeautifulthing.com/2016/01/02/no-wonder-he-needed-spinach/
LikeLike
February 23, 2022 at 9:13 am
I do enjoy these. Partly cause it reminds me of my art school days, but I love the automation and getting it to loop – ingenious! for some reason the yellow butterfly works the best to me – maybe the page flipping better matches the wing flapping and the slightly more frenetic flight. Plus it feels a little more like a butterfly in the box
LikeLike
February 23, 2022 at 10:02 am
Oh my goodness.. I would love to have one of these.
LikeLike
February 23, 2022 at 10:04 am
oops…not in my life time. Out of my price range.
LikeLike