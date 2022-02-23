The Marvelous Flipbook Machine

J.C. Fontanive

New York-based artist J.C. Fontanive creates gorgeous illustrations of colorful birds, moths, and butterflies, which he then turns into automated flipbooks like nothing I’ve ever seen. It may kind of resemble a diner napkin dispenser, but what this thing dispenses is far better than napkins. Inspired by pre-cinema optical devices, the artist invented his flipbook machine while studying at the Royal College of Art back in 2004 and his creations have been flying around ever since.

I am especially fascinated by the way the whirring of the cards creates a susurration similar to that of real fluttering wings, making it seem like the creatures are really in the machine.

“Flipping pages make these handmade sculptures live in real sound and space. Creatures flit and flicker by to awaken the poetry of movement and inspire through nature and invention.” – J.C. Fontanive

You can learn more about J.C. Fontanive’s process and see all of his wonderful work on his website and on Instagram, and you can see his fantastical creations in motion on Vimeo and YouTube.