The Coin Changer

Bryanna Marie

My dears, I just cannot find the time to put out an Etsomnia post this week. I hope these wonderful tiny paintings will be a good placeholder!

If you are a regular reader, you know about my obsession with tiny things, especially miniscule art. Well, Tuscon-based artist Bryanna Marie is making my heart sing! Her work with small canvases started a few years ago when she painted something for a charity event that measured 3″ x 3″, and she’s been working on increasingly smaller pieces ever since. Not only does the artist render her beautiful, lush paintings in diminutive scale, she also paints them in oil paint. What a talent!

Bryanna Marie’s paintings also all refer back to the coin’s country of origin, making them even more special.

You can see all of Bryanna Marie’s wonderful mini-paintings on her website and on Instagram. You can also purchase her wee works on the Abend Gallery website.