The Coin Changer

My dears, I just cannot find the time to put out an Etsomnia post this week. I hope these wonderful tiny paintings will be a good placeholder!
If you are a regular reader, you know about my obsession with tiny things, especially miniscule art. Well, Tuscon-based artist Bryanna Marie is making my heart sing! Her work with small canvases started a few years ago when she painted something for a charity event that measured 3″ x 3″, and she’s been working on increasingly smaller pieces ever since. Not only does the artist render her beautiful, lush paintings in diminutive scale, she also paints them in oil paint. What a talent!
Bryanna Marie’s paintings also all refer back to the coin’s country of origin, making them even more special.
You can see all of Bryanna Marie’s wonderful mini-paintings on her website and on Instagram. You can also purchase her wee works on the Abend Gallery website.
February 24, 2022 at 6:55 am
I love them all, especially the sky series. And yes, SQUEE for tiny pieces of art.
February 24, 2022 at 9:03 am
Those sky paintings are so lovely!
February 24, 2022 at 10:12 am
I also love all of them but the Sistine Chapel coins are my favorite. Hal
February 24, 2022 at 11:56 am
Aren’t they marvelous? Such skill!
February 24, 2022 at 11:18 am
Oh how i wish I could so something like this…I might give it a go someday.
February 24, 2022 at 11:57 am
I think at this point, I would need a microscope!
February 24, 2022 at 12:19 pm
Lol…I do have a large mag. for doing needle work. that might help.
February 24, 2022 at 3:10 pm
You already know that I share your enjoyment of tiny art so, of course, I love these for that aspect of them. I also really like the way the artist is challenged by the substrate and the way the engraving on the coin shows through the paintings. Really cool.
