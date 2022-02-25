Storms on the Horizon by Robert Swinson

It has been a very difficult couple of weeks. A really close friend is struggling with some serious health issues, and it’s terrible knowing there’s nothing I can do. I thought today, I would dedicate my post to her and to all of us in pain, be it physical or emotional.

When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

And in my hour of darkness she is standing right in front of me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

And when the broken hearted people living in the world agree

There will be an answer, let it be

For though they may be parted, there is still a chance that they will see

There will be an answer, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

There will be an answer, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be, be

And when the night is cloudy there is still a light that shines on me

Shinin’ until tomorrow, let it be

I wake up to the sound of music, Mother Mary comes to me

Speaking words of wisdom, let it be

And let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be

And let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be

Whisper words of wisdom, let it be – Paul McCartney/John Lennon

I’m sure my friend’s family would appreciate you remembering her in your prayers (or whatever it is you do when things go terribly pear-shaped). Thank you.