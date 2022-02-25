It has been a very difficult couple of weeks. A really close friend is struggling with some serious health issues, and it’s terrible knowing there’s nothing I can do. I thought today, I would dedicate my post to her and to all of us in pain, be it physical or emotional.
When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me
Speaking words of wisdom, let it be
And in my hour of darkness she is standing right in front of me
Speaking words of wisdom, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
And when the broken hearted people living in the world agree
There will be an answer, let it be
For though they may be parted, there is still a chance that they will see
There will be an answer, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
There will be an answer, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
Let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be, be
And when the night is cloudy there is still a light that shines on me
Shinin’ until tomorrow, let it be
I wake up to the sound of music, Mother Mary comes to me
Speaking words of wisdom, let it be
And let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
And let it be, let it be, let it be, let it be– Paul McCartney/John Lennon
Whisper words of wisdom, let it be
I’m sure my friend’s family would appreciate you remembering her in your prayers (or whatever it is you do when things go terribly pear-shaped). Thank you.
February 25, 2022 at 8:24 am
You didn’t give us a name, but I just added her to my morning prayer list — My God watch over her. Hal
