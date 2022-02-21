Project Honeybees

“If honey bees die out, humans will follow a few years later.” – Albert Einstein

I love jewelry and I love bees, so today’s post is making me extra happy. This is the website known as Project Honey Bees, and they’re on a mission. For every item you purchase, they adopt a bee, helping spread awareness and aiding in honey bee conservation. The website supports UC Davis, the world’s number one agricultural school, and Honey Love, a LA-based not-for-profit committed to inspiring new urban beekeepers.

Bees pollinate 80% of the world’s plants, including 90 different food crops.

1 out of every 3 or 4 bites of food you eat is thanks to bees.

The honey bee is responsible for $15,000,000,000 in U.S. agricultural crops each year.

You can help support Project Honey Bees on their website and on Instagram and Facebook. You can learn more about UC Davis’s work to save the bees on their website, and you can follow Honey Love on their website.