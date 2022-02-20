Repost: Brain Farts

2/26/2019: It happens to me all the time that a word I use regularly disappears from my brain just when I need it. I find these disappearances maddening. They inevitably turn up later, but stubbornly refuse to be found when I need them. Today’s very funny thing is a Twitter thread about just that thing.

The thread was started by Paul Coxon, a University of Cambridge physicist, and it proves that these lapses of language can happen to even the best and brightest of us. Coxon shared with his Twitter followers that while talking with his colleagues, he forgot the word for photon, and instead called it a “shiny crumb.” He was a very good sport about it!

Let the hilarity ensue!

Haha my sympathies. Shiny crumb is a much better name for it. My 17yo forgot the word for “foal” in the summer and called it a “horse puppy” instead. I don’t think any one of us will ever use the word “foal” again… — Mel clarke (@Bramptonmel) February 18, 2019

I forgot the word ‘articulate’ in an interview for a voluntary post and instead said ‘I’m good at saying things’. I am a criminal barrister — Kathy Hirst (@kathy_hirst) February 18, 2019

Reminds me of my two year old daughter explaining a hot dog to me as a "meat pickle" — Alistair Dove (@DrAlistairDove) February 18, 2019

One of my cleverest and most fabulous friends at university (now PhD in neuroscience) once forgot the word for what she wanted in a restaurant and tried to explain with “like a really REALLY wet salad”.



Soup.



She wanted soup. — Wesley “THREE-JABS” Mallin (@wesleymallin) February 18, 2019

My former boss once answered the phone "Columbus Zoo, this is Mary!" We worked at Zoo Knoxville. And his name was Kevin. — Heather #JesusWouldWearAMask (@becomingcliche) February 19, 2019

At least you didn't call it a Volvo. — Heather #JesusWouldWearAMask (@becomingcliche) February 19, 2019

Just today, couldn't think of Mount Rushmore. Called it "North Dakota, with the faces." I'm the history librarian. — Sarah Hays (@sbhays27) February 20, 2019

My name is Ellen and at the age of 30 I forgot the word for bathroom and the best I could come up with was ‘bum kitchen’. Fortunately my now-husband immediately knew what I meant, and also didn’t immediately leave me — Ellen Gallagher (@SylvesterPolone) February 20, 2019

During a lecture on the Mannheim Orchestra, I couldn’t remember the term “tremolo,” so I described the orchestra’s fondness for decorating passages with the “nervous chihuahua” effect. — The Manga Critic (@manga_critic) February 19, 2019

Not in the same delightful league, but in the final throes of writing SATC, I forgot the word 'fork' while sitting in a restaurant. I asked a waiter for "one of the metal things with four stabby fingers". Obviously, he looked at me like I was insane 😂 — Laurie Winkless (@laurie_winkless) February 19, 2019

One of the guys I used to work with forgot the name for a tape measure – called it a "how far machine" – it's passed into everyday vocabulary now! — susan long (@hardleygirl) February 20, 2019

I once asked for that thing that’s “more than air, less than blanket.”



A sheet.



I wanted a sheet. — Kat C. (@CallMeKat13) February 21, 2019

A friend once brain-froze looking for Doppler effect and just said ‘bing bing bing beeww’ — Elsa (@elsabirch) February 18, 2019