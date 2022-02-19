Repost: I’ll Fly Away

2/10/2017: Recently, I came across the stunning hand-painted silk Isis wings by Dorota D. sold in her Etsy shop PracowniaDor. Taking her inspiration from nature, Dorota creates these ethereal, one-of-a-kind wings for costume and performance out of French paints on silk habotai. I want to wear them everywhere!

“I like my job, I enjoy the glossy, intense colors and ethereal silk. When the wings are ready, I regret that I am not a dancer, but I am most happy when I get a message from satisfied clients with photos or video of my wings. I am proud of myself.”

I may need to invite her to New York one of these years for the Coney Island Mermaid Parade, so she can finally wear her wings!

You may choose something from her shop or have her make something just for you. There’s even a page of reference butterflies for inspiration. Just think what you could do with a wingspan of 10 feet… And those colors! I confess to having a couple of pairs of lamé Isis wings tucked in the costume closet, left over from various Mermaid Parades, but that doesn’t stop me from longing for a pair (or three) of these beauties!

You can see all of Dorota D’s glorious creations in her Etsy shop and on Instagram.

All images property of Dorota D./PracowniaDor, used with permission.

