Lazar Gintchin

I cannot tell you how much the month of February gets me down. It may be the shortest month, but it’s also the coldest and greyest. The holidays are but a distant memory, and spring seems an eternity away. I decided what I needed was some green vistas to brighten up my mood. When my hunt turned up the amazing photo above by Lazar Gintchin, I concluded the magnificent Nordic Faroe Islands may just cure me (or at least get me through another cold, grey day).

The Faroe Islands rarely get below freezing, which results in some of the greenest green hillsides (and rooves) I’ve ever seen!

You can see more amazing photos of the Faroe Islands on Instagram: FaroeIslands, VisitFaroeIslands, FaroeIslandsTourist, and on the #FaroeIslands hashtag.