My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 338: Welcome?!?

by 2 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Doormats are one of the little things that make my real estate job more fun. I spend loads of time in the same buildings, walking the same halls, but when I catch sight of a funny or interesting doormat, it cheers me (even if they’re not exactly welcoming). So today is Etsy doormat-palooza!

Very clever! By MADcreations718
I thought we’d start with an UN-welcome mat. By MinorLess
Adorbs! By TheCheekyMat
You know how much I love crabs… By ChicMonogram
We all know that kid… By ShopByThePalms
I guess those callers have to live somewhere. By WoodByStu
How cheerful! By RitzyBlitzDoormats
Rude. By ACustomShop
I don’t know about you, but I could really use one of these on the INSIDE of my door. By WoodByStu
I clearly need this one. By MADcreations718
My niece may not know why, but she’s laughing right now… By DesignedForYouInc
Isn’t the South just adorable? By SoFloBasics
So cute! By DoormatDecor
Always a relevant question. Another gem by WoodByStu
See? They’re not all obnoxious! By DavidDoormat
This is such a cool idea! By Vernakular, who has mats featuring manhole covers from all over the world
This one really made me laugh! By UniqueAndYoursGifts

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 338: Welcome?!?

Leave a comment

  1. swallowridge2
    February 17, 2022 at 6:56 am

    Nice selection of both cute and hilarious! I checked the manhole cover site but it doesn’t carry my home town.

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 17, 2022 at 7:26 am

    Some of these are really fun. I find I am especially drawn to the manhole covers and the one with the ice lollies all over it.

