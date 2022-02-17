Etsomnia™ 338: Welcome?!?

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Doormats are one of the little things that make my real estate job more fun. I spend loads of time in the same buildings, walking the same halls, but when I catch sight of a funny or interesting doormat, it cheers me (even if they’re not exactly welcoming). So today is Etsy doormat-palooza!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
February 17, 2022 at 6:56 am
Nice selection of both cute and hilarious! I checked the manhole cover site but it doesn’t carry my home town.
LikeLike
February 17, 2022 at 7:26 am
Some of these are really fun. I find I am especially drawn to the manhole covers and the one with the ice lollies all over it.
LikeLike