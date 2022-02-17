Etsomnia™ 338: Welcome?!?

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Doormats are one of the little things that make my real estate job more fun. I spend loads of time in the same buildings, walking the same halls, but when I catch sight of a funny or interesting doormat, it cheers me (even if they’re not exactly welcoming). So today is Etsy doormat-palooza!

Very clever! By MADcreations718

I thought we’d start with an UN-welcome mat. By MinorLess

Adorbs! By TheCheekyMat

You know how much I love crabs… By ChicMonogram

We all know that kid… By ShopByThePalms

I guess those callers have to live somewhere. By WoodByStu

How cheerful! By RitzyBlitzDoormats

Rude. By ACustomShop

I don’t know about you, but I could really use one of these on the INSIDE of my door. By WoodByStu

I clearly need this one. By MADcreations718

My niece may not know why, but she’s laughing right now… By DesignedForYouInc

Isn’t the South just adorable? By SoFloBasics

So cute! By DoormatDecor

Always a relevant question. Another gem by WoodByStu

See? They’re not all obnoxious! By DavidDoormat

This is such a cool idea! By Vernakular, who has mats featuring manhole covers from all over the world

This one really made me laugh! By UniqueAndYoursGifts