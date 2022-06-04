Repost: Trench Coat Angel

4/13/16: Parker, Colorado, native Tyler Ward didn’t always plan to be a musician. After spending his high school years focused on football, he jointed the sports program at the US Air Force Academy Preparatory School. However, when the rigidity of prep school sports and military discipline proved to be too restrictive, he quit school and started to focus more on his music. Am I ever glad he did!
Like many of the musicians I showcase, Ward got his start in music when his YouTube channel started getting attention. From shooting videos in his parents’ basement and his first concert (with 4 attendees) to being one of the most recognizable and successful music superstars of YouTube, his local-boy-makes-good story is fun to watch, and his music is deserving of attention. (And it doesn’t hurt that he’s a total babe.)
His YouTube channel is full of beautiful covers (his version of Pink’s “Try” was on Grey’s Anatomy!), successful collaborations, his very-listenable original music, and some charming vlog entries. I recommend you go take a look around. In the meantime, here are some highlights from his rise (out of the basement) to fame.
June 4, 2022 at 7:32 am
He has a good voice. I liked this music. Not sure if he is going to make it big or not. Today the music world is full of young people who just enjoy singing. Good for all of them. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 4, 2022 at 7:59 am
He is good and pretty cute too ….but …its a hard road that often takes the wrong turn. Wishes for the best.
LikeLiked by 1 person
June 4, 2022 at 10:05 am
Tyler can sing!
Thanks for sharing
LikeLike