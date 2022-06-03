My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Stopped Motion

Chris Sickels/Red Nose Studio

Chris Sickels/Red Nose Studio

5/31/17: A master of stop motion animation and 3D illustration, Chris Sickels’s world is someplace I’d love to explore. Both his still and animated work employs Herculean levels of patience, but he manages to communicate amazing delicacy and feeling. I’m especially in love with his series for The New Yorker called Decades.

After looking at his stills, I of course went searching for his animations. I confess that while they’re plenty interesting, I don’t really get them all. They are nonetheless amazing to look at.

Nonetheless, I hope you enjoy! You can view more of Sickels’s work on the Red Nose Studio website.

All images property of Chris Sickels.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. lois
    June 3, 2022 at 7:45 am

    Kind of like ‘Wes Anderson, meet Tim Burton.”

  2. swallowridge2
    June 3, 2022 at 8:02 am

    I don’t understand all of them, but I like them all. I do understand the babies screaming about the clown! I love The Little Prince and also the mash up at The Star Inn.

  3. janhaltn
    June 3, 2022 at 8:26 am

    Just not type of art. Not saying they are not good. Just doesn’t do it for me – Have a great day – Hal

  4. bcparkison
    June 3, 2022 at 8:38 am

    Strange. I don’t really know how this art is done. Who makes what or how?

