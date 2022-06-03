Repost: Stopped Motion

5/31/17: A master of stop motion animation and 3D illustration, Chris Sickels’s world is someplace I’d love to explore. Both his still and animated work employs Herculean levels of patience, but he manages to communicate amazing delicacy and feeling. I’m especially in love with his series for The New Yorker called Decades.

After looking at his stills, I of course went searching for his animations. I confess that while they’re plenty interesting, I don’t really get them all. They are nonetheless amazing to look at.

Nonetheless, I hope you enjoy! You can view more of Sickels’s work on the Red Nose Studio website.

All images property of Chris Sickels.