My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Etsomnia™ 291: Ruffled

by 1 Comment

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

The Frenchman invented the ruffle; the Englishman added the shirt.

-Ralph Waldo Emerson

11/19/20: I confess I am mostly anti-ruffle, so today is mostly just meanness on my part. I just don’t get the point of them; they’re usually unflattering, a giant pain to iron, and they’re almost never in fashion. It’s so easy to get them wrong and so rare they are done right. And in typical Etsy fashion, the good ones are sensational and the bad ones, well, you know.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

These are ‘tango pants,” but they look like someone got bored and only had ugly pants and post-its to work with.
It takes a lot of skill to make tulle look like ungroomed poodle!
I bought a pair of lace cuffs like these years ago. I confess I haven’t yet figured out how to wear them, but I still absolutely love them! By mostalk
Somebody put that poor lady together wrong.
Denim doesn’t want to make ruffles. Just say no to denim abuse.
How adorable is this rainbow petticoat? So perfect under simple white. By porshesplace
Nervous it will rain on your outdoor ceremony? How about a dress that can double as a tent?
‘Festival bra,’ further confirming my opinion of festivals.
Amazing! By IcuSexyBoutique
This is one of those times that I’m glad I’m wearing a mask. (Pulls mask over eyes)
At least it would help with social distancing. No one could get through all that!
I absolutely love this organza choker! By marinaasta
I had a blouse just like this in middle school. I think my mother was trying to keep the boys away. As I recall, it worked really well. (Yes, that is actually me.)
Fashion from the Kmart bathmat collection.
I am obsessed with this neoprene jumpsuit! By QuiteTheDress
You know this household has at least one of these…
Yes, Karen, we know. You used to be fat. Take it off.
Now THESE I could get into! By TalismanaDesigns
According to Melania, algae is very hot this year.
2020, in hat form.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Repost: Etsomnia™ 291: Ruffled

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    June 2, 2022 at 7:52 am

    You and Me together on most of these …how ever…back years ago there was a blouse with flat ruffles on a v-neck that I wanted so badly. It wasn’t in the family budget and the pattern books just weren’t the same. So…no go.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.