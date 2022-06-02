Repost: Etsomnia™ 291: Ruffled

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
The Frenchman invented the ruffle; the Englishman added the shirt.
-Ralph Waldo Emerson
11/19/20: I confess I am mostly anti-ruffle, so today is mostly just meanness on my part. I just don’t get the point of them; they’re usually unflattering, a giant pain to iron, and they’re almost never in fashion. It’s so easy to get them wrong and so rare they are done right. And in typical Etsy fashion, the good ones are sensational and the bad ones, well, you know.
June 2, 2022 at 7:52 am
You and Me together on most of these …how ever…back years ago there was a blouse with flat ruffles on a v-neck that I wanted so badly. It wasn’t in the family budget and the pattern books just weren’t the same. So…no go.
