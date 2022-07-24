Repost: Tutus and Tendus With New York City Ballet

Symphony in C dress rehearsal ©Paul Kolnik

5/17/15: If the New York City Ballet has one signature piece, it’s Symphony in C. George Balanchine’s 1967 choreography to the Bizet piece is very simple and pure, but it’s utterly breathtaking. It was the first ballet I ever saw, and it’s stayed with me all these years. I vividly remember pretending I was dancing George’s beautiful choreography to get through the boredom of tendus in ballet class.

Here is New York City Ballet principal dancer Teresa Reichlen on dancing George Balanchine’s choreography to Bizet’s Symphony in C.

I found a video about the Symphony in C costumes which were redesigned by Director of Costumes Marc Happel in collaboration with Swarovski Crystal in 2012. I love getting to see them up close!

And I saved the best for last. I happily stumbled across “city.ballet.” The NYCB documentary series is now in its second season. I was thrilled to read that it’s produced by Zero Point Zero Productions, where my friend is VP of Programming and Development! What a small world. I know what I’m going to be binge watching tonight!