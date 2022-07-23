Repost: Get a Grip

3/30/19: Every night, when Beloved goes to bed, I switch the TV over to home renovation shows that work with older houses. There have been some really wonderful ones lately, so my DVR runneth over with titles like Home Town, Restored by the Fords, Windy City Rehab, Fixer Upper, and Good Bones. I enjoy the show hosts, their designs are great, their ideas are interesting, and they’re mostly respectful of original details. They’re easy to look at, everything gets wrapped up in an hour, and nothing truly terrible happens on them. They’re the perfect antidote to a stressful day, and a great preparation for a peaceful night. If you’re in the market for some good home improvement shows, I recommend any or all of them.

I am obsessed with all vintage and antique architectural details, but one of my favorites is door hardware – knobs, handles, knockers, and decorative hinges all fascinate me. So I thought today I’d share with you some of the loveliest, most striking, oddest ones I’ve come across. Hope you enjoy them as much as I do!

There are a few good websites where I found such things, so if you want to see more, go check out Retro Door Handles, Donna Lovelayd’s Old Door Knobs board, Old Good Things, Doorknobitry, and the Antique Door Knob Collectors of America website.

Note: if you’re viewing on a mobile device, I noticed a few of the photos don’t look right. However, if you click on it, you will be taken to Instagram, and that should fix it. I debated taking them out, but they’re just too good’