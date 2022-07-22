The Scientific Artist

Kiva Ford

Glassblower Kiva Ford makes striking, stunning, uniquely-creative works in glass, but his skill level is way beyond what we can see in his art. Ford’s college degree is in scientific glassblowing, and he’s been working a creating complex glass instruments for use in science for his entire career.

“From fabricating particle detection tubes, to optical cells for dark matter research, Kiva has collaborated with scientists at top universities and research institutions throughout the United States. Kiva has been recognized for his technical excellence multiple times by the American Scientific Glassblowers Society.”

I find that just fascinating! It’s hard to imagine that creating these gorgeous works of art is not his day job… How does he find the time?

