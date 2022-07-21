Repost: Etsomnia™ 298: A Dollar and a Dream

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
1/28/21: This past weekend, some in Michigan won $1 billion (that’s BILLION) in the Mega Millions lottery. So I thought it might be fun to give them some lucky duck ideas on how to spend mostly dumb . ( all that moolah ). There’s one or two good ideas in there, too
To start, you can purchase this unappealing, shockingly-expensive bracelet. No, it’s not made of precious materials or of particular historical significance. It’s just $50K. Deal with it.
I don’t care how rare it is. I wouldn’t pay $55,987.21, even if it were filled with $$55,986 in cash.
You know what? If I had $63K burning a hole in my pocket, I might just buy this astronaut sculpture. It’s glorious! By CINOCI
For nearly $12K, you’d think she could look a little happier.
For those among us with more dollars than sense, here’s a hideous 21 Antler Two Tier Moose Chandelier.
“Excuse me, can you tell me the time?” (Looks at watch, goes blind) “No.”
While I do find it intriguing, I don’t think 24 K gold-painted wooden tie is really worth $8,625.
Yes, they’re quite fluffy, but that doesn’t explain why they’re $38K.
If I were loaded AND still a smoker, I could see craving this $15K vintage Faberge cigarette case. Sold by GalleryOFF5th.
While it’s true that I don’t know any billionaires, none of the millionaires I know would be caught dead in these Neolithic Jade Bangles for $50K each. I guess the rich really are different.
#winning!
$10K buys you this stuffed doll of yourself. There really is a sucker born every minute.
Coming in at just 50 cents shy of $40K, this gown had better come with a plastic surgeon to make you look like that.
I can’t afford it, but this I get! $50K 1930’s Louis Vuitton leather shoe steamer trunk! Sold by malleencoin.
I can see why this necklace is thousands of dollars. However, people will think it’s glass and paste, so really what’s the point?
That about sums it up!
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
July 21, 2022 at 7:42 am
Your caption for the Rolex cracked me up! 38K for fluffy chairs?! I have cats. They can make anything fluffy for way cheaper!
July 21, 2022 at 10:52 am
IMO…true wealth has more since than to spend on most of these.
