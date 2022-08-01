My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

ZooBorns

by 4 Comments

Zooborns

While I love all my readers equally, sometimes one of their recommendations is so life-enhancing, I have to give them special credit. Chris Lomaka turned me onto this Instagram, and I’m completely thrilled to share! This is the Insta called ZooBorns, and they post the newest, cutest baby animals born at the world’s zoos and aquariums. I’ve been bingeing them since Chris pointed them out to me, and I’m thoroughly enjoying myself! And not only are they my new favorite Insta, they’ve also got an amazing YouTube channel!

You can (and should) follow the life-affirming ZooBorns on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “ZooBorns

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    August 1, 2022 at 7:19 am

    i have been a Zoo fan since my days at the St. Louis Zoo before I even got to the teen years. Loved it then and still love all Zoos today. During my travel days, if there was a Zoo in the area I found it. SUPER Thanks for todays post – Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    August 1, 2022 at 8:55 am

    What’s not to love about a baby of all kind.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. lois
    August 1, 2022 at 10:20 am

    You started off with a bang and they kept getting better and better. So cute.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 1, 2022 at 11:16 am

    Once again our brains and interests align because this is an account I follow on Instagram. Their posts always make me smile.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.