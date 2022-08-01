Zooborns

While I love all my readers equally, sometimes one of their recommendations is so life-enhancing, I have to give them special credit. Chris Lomaka turned me onto this Instagram, and I’m completely thrilled to share! This is the Insta called ZooBorns, and they post the newest, cutest baby animals born at the world’s zoos and aquariums. I’ve been bingeing them since Chris pointed them out to me, and I’m thoroughly enjoying myself! And not only are they my new favorite Insta, they’ve also got an amazing YouTube channel!

You can (and should) follow the life-affirming ZooBorns on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.