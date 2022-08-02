My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Salad Days 2022

by

Mediterranean Chopped Salad from Feel Good Foodie

During the Dog Days of Summer 2020, I did a post I called Salad Days that included some of my favorite salad recipes and a number of recipes I hadn’t tried yet. I confess I have gone back to that post many, many times since to get ideas and remind myself of recipes. Since it’s been so useful, I figured it was time for a new one.

Happy crunching!

Strawberry Balsamic Pasta Salad from Delish
Radish Asparagus Salad from Taste of Home
Chopped Thai Salad from Pinch of Yum
Buffalo Chicken Salad from Skinny Taste
Shaved Fennel Salad from Zestful Kitchen
Fried Lemon and Radish Salad from MasterCook
BLT Pasta Salad from Good Housekeeping
Creamy Cucumber Salad from A Couple Cooks
Strawberry Spinach Salad from The Pioneer Woman
Summer Corn Salad from Ahead of Thyme
Crispy Coconut Chicken Salad from Gimme Some Oven
Avocado Mango Poke Salad from Delish
Tuscan-Style Panzanella Salad from Serious Eats

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Salad Days 2022

Leave a comment

  1. swallowridge2
    August 2, 2022 at 7:24 am

    Each salad looks delicious! Salad days indeed!

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    August 2, 2022 at 7:31 am

    Eveeryone of them looked great. Beautiful. Didn’t see one that I would want on my table. I have tried it a couple of times and can’t get into pasta in salads. Especially this time of year, I love corn but it belongs hot with lots of butter on my plate with my rare steak. Hal

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    August 2, 2022 at 7:58 am

    They all do look good.

    Reply
  4. lois
    August 2, 2022 at 9:42 am

    These look so good. I do like salad, but light on the lettuce and add lots of other stuff!

    Reply
  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 2, 2022 at 10:58 am

    I love to make salads with fruit in them. I make a strawberry, feta and spinach one with balsamic regularly, another with peach and another with blueberries and arugula. I am a big fan of fennel salad but nobody else in my household likes fennel so I have not made that in eons.

    Reply

