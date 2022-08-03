Marvelous Major

Back in the early days of our Fire Island share with our friends, I appointed myself house DJ. I updated my iPod every week, and my playlists were the soundtrack to our shared lives. The music felt extra important to me, like somehow I knew hearing it would always bring us back to that time. I was right, too. Those songs still have the power to take me back in time. I found my new music all over, from iTunes recommendations, Billboard charts, YouTube breadcrumbs, but I used to listen extra carefully to the music played in the background of Grey’s Anatomy episodes. Thanks to that show, I discovered many fantastic artists about which I never would have known otherwise. (That’s right Weepies, I’m talking about you!) Recently, Beloved and I were watching an episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty, and about 5 seconds of the first song below was played in the background of a scene. As in my old Fire Island playlist days, I went scrambling for the laptop to figure out what the song was before it was gone from my head.

Though Bruno Major sounds like the name of a wrestler or a movie stuntman, the British singer/songwriter’s music is all soft voice and sweet lyrics and lovely chill vibes. Being both the son and brother of professional musicians, Major always had music in his life, but he didn’t write his first song until he moved away from his family home in Northampton and relocated to London. He initially thought of himself as a guitarist and songwriter, but not a singer. But when he would play his demos for people trying to find someone to sing his songs, they all seemed to respond not just to his music but also to his voice. The young musician finally stopped trying to get other people to perform his music. Major’s first album, A Song For Every Moon, was released song-by-song, one per month, between 2016 and 2017.

His lyrics are so simple and so lovely, I can’t stop thinking about them.

Dumb conversations

We lose track of time

Have I told you lately

I’m grateful you’re mine

We’ll watch The Notebook

For the 17th time

I’ll say “It’s stupid”

Then you’ll catch me crying We’re not making out

On a boat in the rain

Or in a house I’ve painted blue

But there’s nothing

Like doing nothing

With you Nothing by Bruno Major

You can follow the beautifully talented Bruno Major on his website and on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.