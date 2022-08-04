Happy Anniversary to my forever Beloved!
When time is up and the sun it dies
Until the rivers flood and the ocean dries
Hand in hand under the falling sky
I will love you
When I’m old so old that I lose my mind
But I’ll still look at you like it’s the first time
So many say it and it’s all a lie
But I will love you
You are the reason I make it through the day
You give me the reason to better all my ways
The beauty goes the money spent when everything else fades away
You are my constant
When we’ve walked the Earth every inch and mile
Laughed so hard until we cried
Through every triumph and every trial
I will love you
When time is up and the sun it diesThe Vow by RuthAnne
Do the rivers flood and the ocean dries
Hand in hand under the falling sky
I will love you
You can follow RuthAnne on her website and on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
August 4, 2022 at 6:15 am
Congratulations on the anniversary🎈
August 4, 2022 at 7:02 am
Happy Anniversary! ❤️❤️
August 4, 2022 at 7:41 am
Happy Anniversary you two!! 😘💕
August 4, 2022 at 8:05 am
Happy Anniversary!
August 4, 2022 at 8:19 am
We all have special days….enjoy.
August 4, 2022 at 8:25 am
Congratulations! I’m really happy for both of you!
