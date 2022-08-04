Our Wedding Day

Happy Anniversary to my forever Beloved!

When time is up and the sun it dies

Until the rivers flood and the ocean dries

Hand in hand under the falling sky

I will love you

When I’m old so old that I lose my mind

But I’ll still look at you like it’s the first time

So many say it and it’s all a lie

But I will love you

You are the reason I make it through the day

You give me the reason to better all my ways

The beauty goes the money spent when everything else fades away

You are my constant

When we’ve walked the Earth every inch and mile

Laughed so hard until we cried

Through every triumph and every trial

I will love you

When time is up and the sun it dies

Do the rivers flood and the ocean dries

Hand in hand under the falling sky

I will love you The Vow by RuthAnne

