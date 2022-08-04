My OBT

The Vow

Our Wedding Day

Happy Anniversary to my forever Beloved!

When time is up and the sun it dies
Until the rivers flood and the ocean dries
Hand in hand under the falling sky
I will love you

When I’m old so old that I lose my mind
But I’ll still look at you like it’s the first time
So many say it and it’s all a lie
But I will love you

You are the reason I make it through the day
You give me the reason to better all my ways
The beauty goes the money spent when everything else fades away
You are my constant

When we’ve walked the Earth every inch and mile
Laughed so hard until we cried
Through every triumph and every trial
I will love you

When time is up and the sun it dies
Do the rivers flood and the ocean dries
Hand in hand under the falling sky
I will love you

The Vow by RuthAnne

You can follow RuthAnne on her website and on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “The Vow

  1. Gun Roswell
    August 4, 2022 at 6:15 am

    Congratulations on the anniversary🎈

  2. Michele
    August 4, 2022 at 7:02 am

    Happy Anniversary! ❤️❤️

  3. lois
    August 4, 2022 at 7:41 am

    Happy Anniversary you two!! 😘💕

  5. bcparkison
    August 4, 2022 at 8:19 am

    We all have special days….enjoy.

  6. ChrisLomaka
    August 4, 2022 at 8:25 am

    Congratulations! I’m really happy for both of you!

