Repost: Mountain Man

Scott Roach

8/30/22: A couple of decades ago, then mountain guide and outdoor expert Scott Roach decided to turn his considerable talents to building and designing furniture. As his wood and metalworking skills increased, his creativity began to exert itself, and he found himself moved to make sculpture as well as furniture. But because he began with furniture, his sculpture took on the scale of his more utilitarian work. I think they look like huge, magnificent pieces of modern jewelry.

I am a real fan of Roach’s skillful juxtaposition of diverse textures and graceful shapes. And I’m not the only one who has fallen for his wood and metal work. His sculptures and furniture can be found in museums and private collections across the globe.

You can follow the wonderful Scott Roach on his website and on Instagram.