My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Making Magic

3 Comments

1/27/17: In these stressful days, I find myself drawn more and more to beautiful things that help me to find a moment of peace, and today’s work did just that for me. These are the stunning photos by photographer/architect/farmer Elena Shumilova. Through her lens, her subjects – her two small children and their pets – take on a charming, storybook air. They seem like magical creatures who know something we don’t (which is undoubtedly true). Her composition and use of light and nature are all wonderful, but it’s the feeling that her subjects are sharing a wonderful secret that really draws me in.

Prints can be purchased on her website. I hope you are as enchanted by these photos as I!

All images property of Elena Shumilova.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Repost: Making Magic

  1. janhaltn
    August 6, 2022 at 6:03 am

    What and wonderful way to start a day. I am going to mark this so I can come back often when I need a peaceful moment. Love it – Hal

  2. bcparkison
    August 6, 2022 at 8:47 am

    Beautiful. Kids and pets are always a hit.

  3. deborahbrasket
    August 6, 2022 at 12:52 pm

    A breath of fresh air, thank you.

