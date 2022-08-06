Repost: Making Magic

1/27/17: In these stressful days, I find myself drawn more and more to beautiful things that help me to find a moment of peace, and today’s work did just that for me. These are the stunning photos by photographer/architect/farmer Elena Shumilova. Through her lens, her subjects – her two small children and their pets – take on a charming, storybook air. They seem like magical creatures who know something we don’t (which is undoubtedly true). Her composition and use of light and nature are all wonderful, but it’s the feeling that her subjects are sharing a wonderful secret that really draws me in.

Prints can be purchased on her website. I hope you are as enchanted by these photos as I!

All images property of Elena Shumilova.