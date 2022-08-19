Snazzy Feet

Milenika Shoes

Today is going to be short, but very fun!

Slovenia-born footwear designer Milena Hrastnik knew from childhood that she wanted to design shoes. Her beautiful, unexpected designs are regularly featured in fashion shows, art exhibitions, magazines, and they have even turned up in children’s books! I absolutely love her joyous colors and sassy patters, and all those delicious striped heels! Yes, please!

Milenika Shoes makes some of the most stylish flats I’ve ever seen, and that’s no easy trick!

You can check out all of Milena Hrastnik’s beautiful footwear in her Milenika Shoes Etsy shop and on Instagram.