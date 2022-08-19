Snazzy Feet

Today is going to be short, but very fun!
Slovenia-born footwear designer Milena Hrastnik knew from childhood that she wanted to design shoes. Her beautiful, unexpected designs are regularly featured in fashion shows, art exhibitions, magazines, and they have even turned up in children’s books! I absolutely love her joyous colors and sassy patters, and all those delicious striped heels! Yes, please!
Milenika Shoes makes some of the most stylish flats I’ve ever seen, and that’s no easy trick!
You can check out all of Milena Hrastnik’s beautiful footwear in her Milenika Shoes Etsy shop and on Instagram.
August 19, 2022 at 7:06 am
If I brought any pair of them my wife would call the men in white jackets to come to haul me off to a mental hospital. Hal
August 19, 2022 at 8:01 am
Hal–think of how you would brighten the aisles of Wal-Mart as you wheeled down in these shoes! **Allow me to carry your bags to your car, sir!**
August 19, 2022 at 8:02 am
These are snazzy, all right–I love them!
August 19, 2022 at 8:25 am
I do understand design but I’m just not shoe crazy.
August 19, 2022 at 9:13 am
not my style, but I love the creativity 🙂
