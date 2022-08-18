The Fairytale Cotswolds

Can you be homesick for a place you’ve never been?

In the central southwest area of England lies a postcard-pretty area known as the Cotswolds. Stuffed full of stone cottages, gorgeous English gardens, grand homes, and charming little villages, the area is understandably popular around the world as a vacation destination. I have long known of the area, though I’ve not yet been there to see it in person. It’s on my list of vacation spots, but it wasn’t until I stumbled across the Visit The Cotswolds Instagram that I really started yearning for the place. These photos are so incredibly lovely, it’s hard to imagine their subjects are real. Understandably, the Cotswolds have been designated by the U.K. as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Covering almost 800 square miles, the region is home to just 139,000 lucky, lucky people.

You can (and should) follow the Visit The Cotswolds account on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and on the Cotswolds blog.