The Fairytale Cotswolds

Can you be homesick for a place you’ve never been?
In the central southwest area of England lies a postcard-pretty area known as the Cotswolds. Stuffed full of stone cottages, gorgeous English gardens, grand homes, and charming little villages, the area is understandably popular around the world as a vacation destination. I have long known of the area, though I’ve not yet been there to see it in person. It’s on my list of vacation spots, but it wasn’t until I stumbled across the Visit The Cotswolds Instagram that I really started yearning for the place. These photos are so incredibly lovely, it’s hard to imagine their subjects are real. Understandably, the Cotswolds have been designated by the U.K. as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Covering almost 800 square miles, the region is home to just 139,000 lucky, lucky people.
You can (and should) follow the Visit The Cotswolds account on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and on the Cotswolds blog.
August 18, 2022 at 6:16 am
It’s lovely, like something from a fairy tale.
LikeLiked by 2 people
August 18, 2022 at 8:20 am
Yes, I would like to visit also. I wonder what the insides look like. The orginial stoves were wood fired and probaby cast iron. Wonder what they are today. Minor point, I loved all of them — Hal
IF this is a second post, I never saw my first one posted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 18, 2022 at 11:48 am
i’ve noticed that a lot of ones tagged ‘repost’ are actually new (at least to me)
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 18, 2022 at 10:45 am
Oh!!! I want to go.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 18, 2022 at 11:50 am
I’d go there in a heartbeat. When i think of countryside living, that’s where i’d want to be, between the ivy, and that lovely door in the wall 😀 ( i don’t care much about the roof material, tho)
LikeLiked by 2 people
August 18, 2022 at 12:06 pm
It really is a gorgeous area of England. I hope you get to see if for yourself some day.
LikeLiked by 2 people