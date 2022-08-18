The Fairytale Cotswolds

My OBT

Can you be homesick for a place you’ve never been?

In the central southwest area of England lies a postcard-pretty area known as the Cotswolds. Stuffed full of stone cottages, gorgeous English gardens, grand homes, and charming little villages, the area is understandably popular around the world as a vacation destination. I have long known of the area, though I’ve not yet been there to see it in person. It’s on my list of vacation spots, but it wasn’t until I stumbled across the Visit The Cotswolds Instagram that I really started yearning for the place. These photos are so incredibly lovely, it’s hard to imagine their subjects are real. Understandably, the Cotswolds have been designated by the U.K. as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Covering almost 800 square miles, the region is home to just 139,000 lucky, lucky people.

  1. swallowridge2
    August 18, 2022 at 6:16 am

    It’s lovely, like something from a fairy tale.

  2. janhaltn
    August 18, 2022 at 8:20 am

    Yes, I would like to visit also. I wonder what the insides look like. The orginial stoves were wood fired and probaby cast iron. Wonder what they are today. Minor point, I loved all of them — Hal
    IF this is a second post, I never saw my first one posted.

  4. ChrisLomaka
    August 18, 2022 at 11:50 am

    I’d go there in a heartbeat. When i think of countryside living, that’s where i’d want to be, between the ivy, and that lovely door in the wall 😀 ( i don’t care much about the roof material, tho)

  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 18, 2022 at 12:06 pm

    It really is a gorgeous area of England. I hope you get to see if for yourself some day.

