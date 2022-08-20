Repost: The Dancer in My Head

10/16/15: I am constantly walking around with my headphones in, my current favorite song on repeat, choreographing in my head. It’s one of my favorite ways to de-stress, and it’s one of the main reasons I so often walk into things. Anyway, it’s a regular occurrence that I realize the performance happening in my head is heavily influenced by if not directly stolen from the iconic choreography of Jerome Robbins. I have been a fan of his joyful, powerful choreography for nearly all of my life, and I would have to say that his work has more profoundly affected my taste and style (of dance) more than anyone else, even Bob Fosse (who runs a pretty close second).

Of course, he’s best known for West Side Story, but that’s not all. On the Town, Pajama Game, The King And I, Gypsy, Fiddler on the Roof, the list of Broadway shows for which he created iconic dances goes on and on.

If for some reason Mr. Robbins isn’t your head’s main choreographer, here is my favorite ballet company, the New York City Ballet (in sneakers!) to show you why he should be a contender for the job.

And, because once I start, I can’t stop, here’s Jerome Robbins’ comic ballet, The Concert (or the Perils of Everybody), in its entirety. This is Robbins storytelling talent at its entertaining and accessible best. I couldn’t find a City Ballet version, but this one is quite good, too! In case you’re on the fence about committing half an hour to watching it, I will tell you that among many other highlights, it’s the only ballet I know of that includes a ballerina scratching her ass. I am not making that up. If you’re still not up for the whole thing, I strongly recommend you at least watch the Mistake Waltz.