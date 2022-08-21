My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: The Mosaic Man

by Leave a comment

Alex Šepkus

7/21/19: Poking around on Instagram the other night, I was stopped dead in my tracks by the glorious bijoux above, crafted by master goldsmith Alex Šepkus. Once I started exploring his other work, I became a bit obsessed. If you described one of his pieces to me, I’m sure I would imagine something fussy and cluttered. There really is so much going on. But somehow, he manages to keep it just this side of too much. His mosaic-like designs remind me of those glorious, lush, abstract backgrounds in Klimt paintings.

“Alex Šepkus is an intellectual eccentric, which would explain his exceptionally large hat size and his slant towards a somewhat dandy cut of suit.”

-About Alex Šepkus by Stephen Webster

After studying industrial design at the Lithuanian Academy of Arts, Šepkus worked in interiors, glass making, sculpture, etchings, and graphics before finally settling on jewelry design. Here is yet another example of an artist who is a jack of all trades, then brings all those influences in to become the master of one. That path always seems to result in truly unique, fascinating work, whatever the medium.

You can see all the phenomenally-talented Alex Šepkus’s work on his website and Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.