Repost: The Mosaic Man

Alex Šepkus

7/21/19: Poking around on Instagram the other night, I was stopped dead in my tracks by the glorious bijoux above, crafted by master goldsmith Alex Šepkus. Once I started exploring his other work, I became a bit obsessed. If you described one of his pieces to me, I’m sure I would imagine something fussy and cluttered. There really is so much going on. But somehow, he manages to keep it just this side of too much. His mosaic-like designs remind me of those glorious, lush, abstract backgrounds in Klimt paintings.

“Alex Šepkus is an intellectual eccentric, which would explain his exceptionally large hat size and his slant towards a somewhat dandy cut of suit.” -About Alex Šepkus by Stephen Webster

After studying industrial design at the Lithuanian Academy of Arts, Šepkus worked in interiors, glass making, sculpture, etchings, and graphics before finally settling on jewelry design. Here is yet another example of an artist who is a jack of all trades, then brings all those influences in to become the master of one. That path always seems to result in truly unique, fascinating work, whatever the medium.

You can see all the phenomenally-talented Alex Šepkus’s work on his website and Instagram.