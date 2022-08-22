My OBT

Contemporary++

Janelle Ginestra is my new favorite hip hop choreographer, and when you watch her videos, you’ll see why. Not only has she choreographed for Niki Minaj, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, and Beyonce (to name a few), she’s also a fantastic teacher and a generous artist. Her dance videos, especially the ones featuring “fraternal twins” Larsen Thompson and Taylor Hatala, have been viewed millions of times. And as if that’s not enough, the thirty-something has been building herself what has been referred to as a dance empire.

Ginestra is also the originator of Naughty Girl Fitness, a dance/fitness program that seems like tons of fun. Where else can you find a workout program that includes twerking?

You can see all of Janelle Ginestra’s magnificent choreography on her YouTube channel and on Instagram. You can learn more about Naughty Girl Fitness on the company website.

  1. Harold F. Loeblein
    August 22, 2022 at 7:16 am

    If you like that type of music which is very popular today, she sure seems to be one of the best. Hal

  2. ChrisLomaka
    August 22, 2022 at 10:01 am

    i suppose not too surprising after i saw the sign in the back of the studio for the imagine dragons vid, but i love the diversity of ppl in the vids.

  3. ChrisLomaka
    August 22, 2022 at 10:10 am

    i’m also really entranced by the glitch-style dance moves; something clearly inspired from crummy digital streaming, which is really interesting from an anthropological standpoint. like in this vid, particularly at 0:59 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Y7K856XI38

