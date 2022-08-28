My OBT

Repost: Make Mine Mini!!

Elena Limkina

1/19/15: Remember Lorraine Loots and the Very Young Eyes? Well, we weren’t the only ones charmed by her beautiful diminutive works. Her adorable mini-painting-every-day project has inspired another very talented artist to do her own 365-day tiny painting project, with similarly darling results.

Moscow-based scientific illustrator Elena Limkina is enjoying stepping outside her usual technical drawings to explore her softer side. Her tiny watercolors and pencil drawings are really lovely, and while she was inspired by Lorraine Loots, her work definitely has its own voice. Here’s a quick side-by-side comparison, then the rest are all Limkina’s works!

You can follow Elena Limkina on her website and on Instagram, Tumblr, and Facebook.

Lorraine Loots

Lorraine Loots

2 thoughts on "Repost: Make Mine Mini!!

  1. bcparkison
    August 28, 2022 at 8:01 am

    Yes these are really fun…wonder why I don’t do this?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Harold Loeblein
    August 28, 2022 at 8:02 am

    All of them are cute. Artichoke is one of my favorite foods. I don’t think that have “Bird of Paradise” in Moscow but that also was fun. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

