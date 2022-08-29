My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Tony Heywood and Alison Condie

by 1 Comment

Heywood & Condie

Horticultural artists Tony Heywood and Alison Condie have done many cool projects over their years of working together, but my far-and-away favorite is a stained glass greenhouse dubbed Sacre Blur. Not content with just repurposing existing stained glass artworks, the pair dismantled antique pieces and put them back together in bizarre and wonderful forms, making new fantastical creatures and scenes. The overall impression is still of religious-themed stained glass windows, but when you look closer, the message is very different.

“The idea is nature transforming and using the stained glass as a medium to visit a (time) when we worshiped plants, insects, and animals, as opposed to the Christian line of thinking that humans are above animals, above everything… Church is about shifting our consciousness and making us think of where we lie in the world and likewise, whether it’s a psychedelic experience or a meditative experience, it’s about shifting our attention. Gardening is an act of creation.”

-Tony Heywood

Heywood and Condie originally intended the greenhouse to contain psychedelic plants at the Oxford Botanic Gardens. However, after some discussion and careful consideration, they realized the danger of having hallucinatory plants available to the public, so that part of the project was scrapped. The title Sacre Blur, however, remains as a reminder of the original plans.

You can see all of Heywood & Condie’s wonderful work on their website and on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Tony Heywood and Alison Condie

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    August 29, 2022 at 7:59 am

    Different. Enjoyable. Interesting. Yes, I think the green house is the best — Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.