Belgian painter Vera Kover’s still life paintings are anything but still. Her technique of bold strokes, palette knife smears, and scratches brings them to life in a fascinating way. They border on the abstract, but it’s nonetheless always clear what her subjects are.
“To paint without rules, to paint how you feel. I love to experiment with different combinations of colors. Bright colors giving me freedom. Painting on border of reality and abstraction showing in one time my feelings and inspiration.”
I love that she’s able to take something as predictable as flowers and turn them into something dynamic and modern. I wish I could see the world like that!
You can follow the talented Vera Kober on her website and also on Instagram and Twitter.
August 30, 2022 at 6:45 am
Oh, I love these! 🙂
August 30, 2022 at 8:17 am
I’m not sure how I feel about the spikey roses, but I like the rest (and ones like the chrysanthemum really lend themselves to this style)
August 30, 2022 at 9:03 am
I too love these. Very smart.
August 30, 2022 at 10:27 am
I want to touch each one of them!
