My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Bold Strokes

Belgian painter Vera Kover’s still life paintings are anything but still. Her technique of bold strokes, palette knife smears, and scratches brings them to life in a fascinating way. They border on the abstract, but it’s nonetheless always clear what her subjects are.

“To paint without rules, to paint how you feel. I love to experiment with different combinations of colors. Bright colors giving me freedom. Painting on border of reality and abstraction showing in one time my feelings and inspiration.”

I love that she’s able to take something as predictable as flowers and turn them into something dynamic and modern. I wish I could see the world like that!

You can follow the talented Vera Kober on her website and also on Instagram and Twitter.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Bold Strokes

Leave a comment

  1. Ruth
    August 30, 2022 at 6:45 am

    Oh, I love these! 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. ChrisLomaka
    August 30, 2022 at 8:17 am

    I’m not sure how I feel about the spikey roses, but I like the rest (and ones like the chrysanthemum really lend themselves to this style)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    August 30, 2022 at 9:03 am

    I too love these. Very smart.

    Like

    Reply
  4. swallowridge2
    August 30, 2022 at 10:27 am

    I want to touch each one of them!

    Like

    Reply

