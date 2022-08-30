Belgian painter Vera Kover’s still life paintings are anything but still. Her technique of bold strokes, palette knife smears, and scratches brings them to life in a fascinating way. They border on the abstract, but it’s nonetheless always clear what her subjects are.

“To paint without rules, to paint how you feel. I love to experiment with different combinations of colors. Bright colors giving me freedom. Painting on border of reality and abstraction showing in one time my feelings and inspiration.”

I love that she’s able to take something as predictable as flowers and turn them into something dynamic and modern. I wish I could see the world like that!

