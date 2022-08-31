My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Whole Wood Playhouses

by 1 Comment

Whole Wood Playhouses

Today’s post is making me wish I could be a child again! These are the wonderful play structures designed and made by Whole Wood Playhouses. Suitable for use indoors or out, the playhouses are designed, built, and painted by a designer and are delivered in ready-to-assemble panels. They say assembly should take only about an hour. The playhouses are made of sustainable solid wood and fasteners and painted only with eco-friendly paints.

In addition to their modular playhouses, Whole Wood Playhouses also sells DIY kits. I’ll bet that would be a fun project to make with your kids. What a great way to teach them basic building skills and tool use! You can also buy them unpainted and have the fun of choosing your own colors and painting it yourself.

You can follow Whole Wood Playhouses on their website and on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Whole Wood Playhouses

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    August 31, 2022 at 7:42 am

    I so want one of these!

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.