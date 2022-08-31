Whole Wood Playhouses

Today’s post is making me wish I could be a child again! These are the wonderful play structures designed and made by Whole Wood Playhouses. Suitable for use indoors or out, the playhouses are designed, built, and painted by a designer and are delivered in ready-to-assemble panels. They say assembly should take only about an hour. The playhouses are made of sustainable solid wood and fasteners and painted only with eco-friendly paints.

In addition to their modular playhouses, Whole Wood Playhouses also sells DIY kits. I’ll bet that would be a fun project to make with your kids. What a great way to teach them basic building skills and tool use! You can also buy them unpainted and have the fun of choosing your own colors and painting it yourself.

You can follow Whole Wood Playhouses on their website and on Instagram.