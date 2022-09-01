My OBT

Etsomnia™ 348: Disco!

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Awesome/ridiculous shoes above by FlickerAndSway.

About a decade ago, my friends and I entered the Coney Island Mermaid Parade with a Studio 54 float. The float’s design was bare bones, but it did include a live DJ, a bartender, a bouncer, and lots and lots of fabulous disco-era costumes. There were 40 people associated with our the float, and we had an absolute blast. That parade popped into my feed recently, and it got me thinking about disco – the style, the fashion, the design, all of it. So today is dedicated to the disco era and that one summer when I spent all my time looking for seventies dancing costumes.

I still wear these things, but I try to keep my boredom to myself… By AtomicRocketVintage
Vintage disco ball punchbowl by MidsummerNightcap. Yes, please!
I had one of these goofy butterfly tops. I was so proud of it! By TheTradingPostStore
You’d think a print this loud would make him easier to spot in a crowd, but no. Everyone was wearing terrible, noisy prints. By SmallEarthVintage
I’m sorely tempted to get this 1970s disco book bundle just for the illustrations… By ThePeppySquid
This looks good on exactly 0% of the population.
I wore something alarmingly like this little number to one of my proms. By Zwzzy
Just no.
I would have been all over these beauties! By ParisGoesPop
Yes, kiddies, we really did wear these things. By YouLookAmazing
This is a “Light-n-up roller disco arm band.” I decided the actual item is unimportant in comparison to the hilarious packaging. By GamGlamVintage
This would have been adorable on our parade float! By HoneyChildLoves
If I had her figure, I’d wear this now! By VintageHookers (which I presume refers to crochet, not crotch)

  1. janhaltn
    September 1, 2022 at 7:41 am

    Love IT!!!! Yes, lets Dance!!! That ERA was peaceful. Yes, there have been some really outstanding things decovered in the year after this but also there have been REALLY STUPID things also. Just for the record, I fully approve “Gay” marriage but I don’t approve the marches and in your face junk that goes with it. Can’t we alll just hold hands and be friends???? Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. artfulblasphemer
    September 1, 2022 at 8:52 am

    What could be better than in-you-face DISCO PRIDE? I have or have sold a number of 70s disco dresses–I even have an amazing 70s palazzo jumpsuit listed here:

    https://www.etsy.com/ArtfulBlasphemy/listing/1084657483/amazing-vintage-70s-gigi-palazzo-pant?utm_source=Copy&utm_medium=ListingManager&utm_campaign=Share&utm_term=so.lmsm&share_time=1662040253297

    It’s disco AND nautical, what more could we ask? Well, I’d like more parades, drag story telling, open PDAs, and general over the top fabulousness….in polyester and beyond!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    September 1, 2022 at 12:52 pm

    I still enjoy listening to some disco music – even when it conjures up memories of how terrible I was at disco dancing class – but I do not possess nostalgia for the era’s fashions. They are so big and bold that they definitely make for wonderful fun costumes when celebrating other things about that era but otherwise I am not a fan.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. LVital7019
    September 1, 2022 at 2:02 pm

    I LOVE that someone on your float is on quad skates! I’ve recently become re-obsessed with roller-skating after not donning a pair of skates in over 30 years. I think the last time I was actually IN a roller-disco was in the early 90s when The Roxy was still doing Roller Disco Night on Tuesdays in the city. 😀 ❤ ❤

    Like

    Reply

