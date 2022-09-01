Etsomnia™ 348: Disco!

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
About a decade ago, my friends and I entered the Coney Island Mermaid Parade with a Studio 54 float. The float’s design was bare bones, but it did include a live DJ, a bartender, a bouncer, and lots and lots of fabulous disco-era costumes. There were 40 people associated with our the float, and we had an absolute blast. That parade popped into my feed recently, and it got me thinking about disco – the style, the fashion, the design, all of it. So today is dedicated to the disco era and that one summer when I spent all my time looking for seventies dancing costumes.
September 1, 2022 at 7:41 am
Love IT!!!! Yes, lets Dance!!! That ERA was peaceful. Yes, there have been some really outstanding things decovered in the year after this but also there have been REALLY STUPID things also. Just for the record, I fully approve “Gay” marriage but I don’t approve the marches and in your face junk that goes with it. Can’t we alll just hold hands and be friends???? Hal
September 1, 2022 at 8:59 am
Alas, my friend, change doesn’t happen by keeping quiet. I am a happy marcher rather than an angry one, but I still think ‘in your face’ is the only way to make sure we’re not lurking in the shadows. XO
September 1, 2022 at 8:52 am
What could be better than in-you-face DISCO PRIDE? I have or have sold a number of 70s disco dresses–I even have an amazing 70s palazzo jumpsuit listed here:
It’s disco AND nautical, what more could we ask? Well, I’d like more parades, drag story telling, open PDAs, and general over the top fabulousness….in polyester and beyond!
September 1, 2022 at 9:01 am
That jumpsuit is FANTASTIC!!! I want to wear it on a sailboat. (I also want to be that size). I’m with you (obviously) about the parades and the drag and the just living our lives in the open. Mmmwah!
September 1, 2022 at 12:52 pm
I still enjoy listening to some disco music – even when it conjures up memories of how terrible I was at disco dancing class – but I do not possess nostalgia for the era’s fashions. They are so big and bold that they definitely make for wonderful fun costumes when celebrating other things about that era but otherwise I am not a fan.
September 1, 2022 at 2:02 pm
I LOVE that someone on your float is on quad skates! I’ve recently become re-obsessed with roller-skating after not donning a pair of skates in over 30 years. I think the last time I was actually IN a roller-disco was in the early 90s when The Roxy was still doing Roller Disco Night on Tuesdays in the city. 😀 ❤ ❤
