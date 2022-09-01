Etsomnia™ 348: Disco!

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Awesome/ridiculous shoes above by FlickerAndSway.

About a decade ago, my friends and I entered the Coney Island Mermaid Parade with a Studio 54 float. The float’s design was bare bones, but it did include a live DJ, a bartender, a bouncer, and lots and lots of fabulous disco-era costumes. There were 40 people associated with our the float, and we had an absolute blast. That parade popped into my feed recently, and it got me thinking about disco – the style, the fashion, the design, all of it. So today is dedicated to the disco era and that one summer when I spent all my time looking for seventies dancing costumes.

I still wear these things, but I try to keep my boredom to myself… By AtomicRocketVintage

Vintage disco ball punchbowl by MidsummerNightcap. Yes, please!

I had one of these goofy butterfly tops. I was so proud of it! By TheTradingPostStore

You’d think a print this loud would make him easier to spot in a crowd, but no. Everyone was wearing terrible, noisy prints. By SmallEarthVintage

I’m sorely tempted to get this 1970s disco book bundle just for the illustrations… By ThePeppySquid

This looks good on exactly 0% of the population.

I wore something alarmingly like this little number to one of my proms. By Zwzzy

Just no.

I would have been all over these beauties! By ParisGoesPop

Yes, kiddies, we really did wear these things. By YouLookAmazing

This is a “Light-n-up roller disco arm band.” I decided the actual item is unimportant in comparison to the hilarious packaging. By GamGlamVintage

This would have been adorable on our parade float! By HoneyChildLoves

If I had her figure, I’d wear this now! By VintageHookers (which I presume refers to crochet, not crotch)