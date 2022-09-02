Broadway Riff-Off

The Late Late Show with James Corden

James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris are two very talented, very silly people. On Corden’s Late Late Show in 2017, with the help of The Filharmonic, they held a riff-off to settle a dispute about which of them is “more Broadway.” Tony award winners both, the (clearly well-rehearsed) battle is fun and quite tuneful. There’s an unexpected payoff at the end involving an apparently unplanned wardrobe malfunction when NPH split his pants during a dance move. It wasn’t shown on screen, but the reaction on the backup singers’ faces is unmistakable.

Hope you enjoy the shenanigans! You can follow the artists below: