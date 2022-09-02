Broadway Riff-Off

James Corden and Neil Patrick Harris are two very talented, very silly people. On Corden’s Late Late Show in 2017, with the help of The Filharmonic, they held a riff-off to settle a dispute about which of them is “more Broadway.” Tony award winners both, the (clearly well-rehearsed) battle is fun and quite tuneful. There’s an unexpected payoff at the end involving an apparently unplanned wardrobe malfunction when NPH split his pants during a dance move. It wasn’t shown on screen, but the reaction on the backup singers’ faces is unmistakable.
Hope you enjoy the shenanigans! You can follow the artists below:
September 2, 2022 at 8:48 am
OH!! What fun and they were very good in my opinion. They really pulled it off. I am late this morning but this is a great way to start the day. Hal
LikeLike