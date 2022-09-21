Repost: Pocket Pals

9/23/16: Hiroko Kubota was making clothing for her little boy when he asked if she could embroider a cat on his shirt. The young mother, pleased with how it turned out, put a picture of the shirt on Flickr. The photo went viral (as internet cats tend to do), and she began receiving requests to add famous internet cats and portraits of pets to clothing. Since then, she has turned the shirts into her own line of custom clothing, Go!Go!5.

Her pet portraits are so lovely and lively and soulful, they feel like true works of art. I’m tempted to order one myself, except that I’m a spiller and can’t be trusted. Enjoy Kubota’s adorable works of embroidery art!

You can follow Hiroko Kubota on Instagram and Flickr.

All photos property of Hiroko Kubota.